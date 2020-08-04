Bolivia: Health Workers Go on Hunger Strike Amid Pandemic

"We feel abandoned and unprotected," doctor Aramayo said as he urged the Palo Blanco's community to join the hunger strike.

Bolivia's Palos Blancos Health Center on Monday declared a hunger strike due to insufficient salaries, and the lack of biosecurity and medicines to treat COVID-19 patients.

"We have maintained the service even though we haven't been paid in months. But, we can no longer treat COVID-19 patients because of the lack of supplies and medicines," doctor Aramayo said.

The health personnel's concern has reached its limit while Bolivia's authorities have not responded to their complaints.

"We feel abandoned and unprotected," doctor Aramayo said as he urged the Palo Blanco's community to join the hunger strike.

Huelga general y protestas en Bolivia en rechazo a un nuevo aplazamiento de las presidenciales - https://t.co/ll0EF3HF4S pic.twitter.com/aoPYVUTPgI — vocesdiario (@vocesdiario) August 4, 2020 "Hunger strike and protests in Bolivia to reject presidential elections' postponement."

The workers don't have the biosecurity equipment needed to approach the population to detect positive cases.

"We've been asking for protective equipment for months. We are still waiting for a response," the specialist said.

The hunger strike by Palos Blancos' medical team is taking place amid days of protest throughout the country against the coup-born regime lead by Jeanine Añez.

This Tuesday, there were demonstrations and road blockades in the states of El Alto, La Paz, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, Tarija, Chuquisaca, and Pando. Protesters are urging the coup-born regime to guarantee democratic elections for this 2020.