Bolivia: Terrorism Charges Against Evo Morales Overridden

La Paz's Departmental Court of Justice (TDJ) President Jorge Quino Monday announced that the accusation and apprehension orders issued against the former Bolivian president Evo Morales are overridden.

The judicial authorities declared valid a request for freedom filed by Morales’ defense, considering that the ex-president’s fundamental rights were violated.

Morales’ lawyer Wilfredo Chavez said Evo should appear in court tomorrow to testify. If he did not, he would have been declared a rebel and Interpol would have been activated a Red Alert on him.

“That is why we presented a request for an annulment. Today the judge accepted that request and the entire process against him was annulled, both the arrest warrant issued within Bolivia and the lawsuit itself.

A year ago, @Almagro_OEA2015 wrongfully accused @evoespueblo of electoral fraud. This served to justify a coup and led to massive human rights violations. As Bolivians regain control of their country with a landslide victory, we call 4 Almagro to resign. https://t.co/qvQDKhyzqx — Peter Lauterbach (@PeterRuLa) October 26, 2020

However, Chavez stressed that the other defendants are still in the process. "The entire trial was not annulled, only Evo was excluded. There are about 15 other trials open in the ordinary justice system, related to Evo.”

The complaint against Evo was presented by the de facto Interior Minister Arturo Murillo over alleged sedition and terrorism charges, a few days after the 2019 coup d'état.

The de-facto government asked Interpol for an arrest warrant against Morales; but the request was rejected by the international organization, considering that the charges had a political connotation.