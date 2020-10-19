Evo Morales: 'MAS Fulfilled Its Promise, It Became Millions'

He thanked Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico, and Cuba for their solidarity with the Bolivian people over the last year.

Bolivia's former president Evo Morales Monday assured from Buenos Aires (Argentina) that "sooner or later" he will return to his country as he thanked the support of the Latin American progressive governments over the last year.

"Bolivia was never alone. The governments of Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, and Cuba were a great support in these months of democratic absence in the country. Thanks to them, I am alive today," Morales said.

He also thanked Pope Francis, who called him personally to congratulate him on the resounding success of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

For several weeks before the elections, the MAS militants "peacefully endured all the provocations of the far-right-wing, which wanted us to mobilize and convulse to have a pretext to postpone the elections," Morales added.

Luis Almagro is responsible for a coup, many coup attempts around our continent, extrajudicial killings in Bolivia and elsewhere and he leads the foremost anti-democratic body in the Americas. The fight to eradicate imperialist forces from our continent only begins now. https://t.co/AgukvJysIo — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 19, 2020

The political leader recognized the patient wait of the Bolivian people before the delay in the elections' official results, which should be announced by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) this Monday. "They knew that MAS would win with over 50 percent of the votes. However, they suspended the Diffusion of Preliminary Results (Direpre) system one day before the elections," he condemned. Morales recognized that the sacrifices and efforts of the people and the fellow governments have not been in vain. "With Luis Arce as president, Bolivia will move forward, the country will regain its freedom." This triumph "gives back hope to South America. From our small experience we will help unite the region once again," the Socialist leader said. "Today we can tell the world that MAS has fulfilled the promise it made a year ago: We became millions," Morales concluded.