Bolivia: Arce Reiterates Evo Morales Was Victim of a Coup

Luis Arce, the presidencial candidate of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), refuted right-wing allegations of electoral fraud in 2019 polling and confirmed that former President Evo Morales was overthrown after a coup d’état.

"In the last elections there was no fraud, but a coup d'état. I think that has been made clear", Arce said during an interview for TV channel Red Uno.

Arce recalled the popular demonstrations supporting Morales during the elections and especially after the coup, which were violently repressed by the de facto government.

In November of 2019, the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez ordered the massacres in Senkata and Sacaba cities, leaving about 22 casualties and 200 wounded.

Arce also pointed out that several international organisms backed the coup to withdraw Evo Morales from his office.

"That is clear. In the hearings recently held at the U.S. Congress, there are even very serious accusations in this regard. The reports that came out of the Organization of American States (OAS) make what happened more evident."

The OAS is the one that said the Elections in Bolivia were all fake and that the fascist coup that happened immediately after was not a coup.



The OAS is the political wing of the US imperialist forces in Latin America. — Truth investigator. (@FanofDPRK_Iran) October 5, 2020

During the interview, the host questioned him about his relationship with former president Evo Morales, who is under political protection in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Arce and his running partner David Choquehuanca stressed that Morales remains as their campaign leader and they are bounded by a brotherhood.

When asked what attitude he would take if MAS lost the elections, he said, "That is unlikely to happen. We all know it. If everything follows the regulations and is transparent, we will accept those results".

According to last polls, Luis Arce leads over other candidates with 44.4 percent of the voting intention, followed by his conservative rival Carlos Mesa, with 34 percent.