Evo Morales to Sue Luis Almagro Before the ICC

Last year the OAS published a report denouncing alleged irregularities regarding the re-election of former president Evo Morales. This report served as a framework for the coup that devastated the country. Moreover, the report was inaccurate, and its information has been largely review and demonstrated to be false.

Evo Morales asked on Thursday for the resignation of the Secretary-General of the Organization of the American States (OAS) Luis Almagro and said that he would sue him before the International Criminal Court.

Last year the OAS published a report denouncing alleged irregularities regarding the re-election of former president Evo Morales. This report served as a framework for the coup that devastated the country. Moreover, the report was inaccurate, and its information was reviewed and demonstrated to be false.

"If Almagro has any authority left, it is time to resign and, of course, he must be prosecuted and judged, to defend that in Latin America and the Caribbean there will never again be anyone like Luis Almagro and his team. That they respect the will of a people. We will go to all instances," the Indigenous leader said during a press conference in Buenos Aires.

Debido a que las acciones de Luis Almagro y de Manuel Gonzales derivaron en masivas violaciones de DD.HH. y en la comisión de crímenes de lesa humanidad, presentaremos una denuncia contra ellos ante la Corte Penal Internacional para que sean procesados y juzgados. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) October 22, 2020

"Because the actions of Luis Almagro and Manuel Gonzales resulted in massive human rights violations and the commission of crimes against humanity, we will file a complaint against them with the International Criminal Court for prosecution and trial."

"Luis Almagro does not have the moral authority to direct the destinies of the OAS; he must resign. His hands are stained with Bolivian blood. If it does not do so, I ask the member states to initiate their disengagement under Article 116 of the OAS Charter," Morales emphasized Morales via Twitter.

The former president confirmed that he, alongside Indigenous organizations, will sue Almagro and his team before the International Criminal Court since the OAS's secretary-general actions have led to massacres and reiterated human rights violations in Bolivia.

"So many dead, so many wounded, sisters and brothers without feet, without hands, some abandoning the family The origin is the OAS and Luis Almagro in particular," Morales said while praising the fact that Cuba and Venezuela have rejected to participate in the regional organization.

On the other hand, Evo Morales urged Bolivia's opposition forces to admit the democratic landslide victory of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and ask them to work closely with the MAS to restore peace and economic recovery in the country.



