Evo Morales: ‘We Must Recover Democracy and Take Back Our Country’

From the Argentinean city of Buenos Aires, former president Evo Morales accompanies the Bolivian people in this Election Day that will decide "the future of our beloved Bolivia."

In a press conference, the former president highlighted the democratic and peaceful spirit in which the vote is taking place in his country.

"The most important thing is that we restore democracy and recover our country peacefully," Morales said as he urged the people not to fall for any provocation.

"The great lesson that we must never forget is that violence only generates violence and that with it we all lose," he said.

The rural municipality of Laja turns up to vote. Many voters have crammed inside different trucks and transport vehicles to arrive together. Evo 2020-2025 graffiti can still be seen all along the way. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/Y2NAbspoh7 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 18, 2020

The political leader condemned the decision of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to suspend the Preliminary Results Dissemination system (Dirpre) to go directly to the official count.

"Fortunately, the Movement Towards Socialism has its system of rapid vote counting. Our delegates at the polling station will monitor and record each vote," Morales added.

He urged the people to wait calmly for each ballot to be counted, as he asked that the official result be respected.

"In the future, we must all focus our efforts on consolidating democracy, peace, and the economic reconstruction of Bolivia," he concluded.