Bolivia: Evo Morales Expresses Concern About Covid-19

Instead of buying medicines, the coup-born government has spent over US$5 million in weapons and chemical agents for the police.

Bolivia’s former President Evo expressed concern about the mismanagement that the self-proclaimed President Jeanine Añez is carrying out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through his twitter account, Morales addresses the Bolivian people asking them to remain calm, be supportive and not stigmatize any citizen.

He said that the Añez administration spent more than US$50 million ​​​​​​​in purchases of weapons and chemical agents for the police.

“Those resources must be destined to acquire medical supplies and medicines with the purpose to avoid the Covid-19 spread in our country.”​​​​​​​

"The coup-born regime must take coordination measures at all levels. Our priority must be to protect the most vulnerable: the elderly or those with basic illnesses, children under 5 years old and pregnant women."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Three victims have been confirmed in Bolivian territory due to Covid-19, 2 in Santa Cruz and 1 in the community of Oruro.

To prevent the expansion of Covid-19, the coup-born government prohibited the arrival of flights from Europe and the performance of public events with more than a thousand participants. So far, however, the decision to hold the elections on May 3 remains.​​​​​​​

Morales also said, “We regret that Cuban doctors have been expelled from the country. They would have been able to provide a valuable service at this time.”​​​​​​​