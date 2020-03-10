MAS Presents New Legal Resort To Enable Evo Morales' Candidacy

In February, the judicial authorities invalidated Morales' candidacy on the grounds that he did not meet the residency requirement.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presented a new legal recourse to qualify ex-president Evo Morales as a candidate for the first senatorship in Cochabamba, informed political secretary Froilan Fulguera on Tuesday.

In statements to Radio Fides, Fulguera said that the appeal was submitted to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which he hopes will analyze and give viability "for brother Juan Evo Morales to continue in the elections."

At the same time, he called on the TSE to work impartially and stated that his political organization would support "the right to choose and be chosen."

The MAS delegate to the TSE, Nelvin Siñani, had already said that the "intermittent residence" figure envisaged in a 2018 constitutional ruling would be used, reported Correo del Sur.

Siñani said that the party will be firm and demand that Morales be a candidate and will not abandon this cause "under any circumstances."

The political secretary of MAS considers that the absence of the former president in Bolivia is due to the danger to his life after being forced to resign from the presidency on November 10 due to a civilian-military coup d'état.

On social networks, Morales condemned the TSE decision as a coup against democracy, whose final objective is the outlawing of MAS.

The general elections in Bolivia will be held on May 3, and the MAS candidates Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca, respectively, are the favorites for the presidency and vice-presidency.