Bolivia: Parliament Censors Jeanine Áñez's Allies Minister

The Plurinational Legislative Assembly of Bolivia (ALP) on Monday censored the de facto Bolivian Defense Minister Luis Fernando López. This legal action is founded on the functionary's refusal to declare his implication and responsibility in manifesting repression last November that left many dead and wounded in the Andean nation.

With this act, the bicameral parliamentary body rejected a third minister’s delayed petition. The functionary excused himself alleging the accomplishment of official activities in a military station close to the hydraulic Paraguay-Parana line, on the southwestern region of the Andean country.



The State Vice-Presidency published on its official Twitter profile: “With more than two-thirds ALP approves the censorship against the Defense Minister Luis Fernando López Julio, after his non-attendance to the interpellation act for the third consecutive time. In compliance with Article 158 of the State Political Constitution, López should be dismissed."

NOTA | Asamblea Legislativa censura al ministro de Defensa y demanda su destitución en cumplimiento del Artículo 158 de la CPE

This is the first time that the de facto Bolivian president Jeanine Áñez faces a parliamentary motion of this kind. in her 4 months in power. The legislative organ members are predominantly from the Movement to Socialism party (MAS).

The event in question, known as The Senkata Massacre, was the violent repression against an opposition manifestation in support to the former mandatary Evo Morales, in the contest of the social crisis caused by the coup d'etat.

Recently several residents of the Bolivian El Alto city manifested as a commemoration for these events during the Bolivian senate session. The participants in the demonstration were hardly repressed by police forces with tear gas. In these events, children were involved. ​​​​​​​