Bolivia: UNHCR-Based De-Facto Govt Seeks New Attack on Morales

Based on a pronouncement from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the de-facto government of Jeanine Añez called on governments that have granted or are in the process of giving asylum or refuge to Bolivian citizens, to avoid they incurring hostile acts such as "subversive discourse" towards their country of origin.

In a statement, the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that UNHCR had responded to a request for an advisory opinion on "the scope of protection of international law when a refugee issues political views in contravention of the general principles of the right of asylum and refuge and calls for violence, war, hatred, armed conflict or food deprivation.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry said that UNHCR stable that "the granting of refuge or asylum should not threaten the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, and national unity, or destroy the political, economic or social stability of another State, including the country of origin."

Añez government, based on the UNHCR pronouncement, called on governments to take appropriate measures to prevent such refugees or asylum-seekers from engaging in actions that threaten the political stability of the Andean country.

The de-facto government did not clarify the root of the demand. However, it has been very critical of the statements that former president Evo Morales has been making through his social networks about the situation in Bolivia since the coup d 'état.

The insistence of the de-facto government's indictment of Morales' speeches was always based on his breaking with the rules of refuge or asylum when making political statements. However, for some analysts, this is yet another way to carry out political persecution, censorship, and other human rights violations that are taking place in the country.

For its part, the government of Argentina, where Morales currently resides as a political refugee, said in December that Argentina would allow former President to make political statements.