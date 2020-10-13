A Reckless Trump Offers To Kiss The Crowd During Campaign Rally

The Republican presidential candidate claimed in Florida that he was “immune” to COVID-19.

U.S.President Donald Trump Monday offered to kiss members of the crowd in Florida as he again minimized the COVID-19 pandemic during his first campaign rally since he was diagnosed positive with the virus.

Hundreds of his supporters gathered to attend the rally. Even when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Florida, many of them were not using face masks.

“It's great to be back in my home state Florida to make my official return to the campaign trail. I was so energized by your prayers and humbled by your support,” Trump said.

In an effort to reduce Joe Biden’s advantage in the polls, the Republican candidate pulled a sort of show to convince everyone that he was fully recovered from the virus. He began to throw masks into the crowd as he walked on stage, and announced he was newly immune.

America: 8,038,037 infected, 220,018 dead, 1 dancing to YMCA.pic.twitter.com/jQz01VpClq — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) October 13, 2020

“One thing with me, the nice part: I went through it, now they say I'm immune. I feel so powerful I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there,” he said. “I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”

Trump also praised the drugs he was administered at the Walter Reed Medical Center and John Hopkins Hospital during his COVID-19 convalescence and promised to give the same cure to all citizens en masse.

“I have such respect for the people in this country the way they've handled it, it's been an incredible lovefest together,' he told the crowd.