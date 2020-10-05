Trump Leaves Hospital: Heads to White House

Wearing a mask and a suit and tie, the president walked through the gates of Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda

U.S. President Donald Trump walked out late Monday afternoon from the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, shortly after announcing that he intended to "soon" resume his campaign for a second term.

Wearing a mask and a suit and tie, the president walked through the gates of Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, outside Washington, and raised his thumb before entering a black vehicle and then the helicopter that will take him back to the White House, amid shouts of "Four more years! Four more years!" by a handful of followers posted at the entrance.

"Feeling really good ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago," the president wrote earlier in the day, while seeking to downplay the impact of the disease that has infected more than 7.4 million people and killed 210,000 in the United States.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," he declared. This statement was widely criticized for downplaying the virus by multiple medical experts.

White House physician Sean Conley told reporters later that Trump "has continued to improve" over the past 24 hours and "met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria" but also acknowledged that the president "may not be entirely out of the woods yet."

"Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all his evaluations, and most importantly, his clinical status support his return home where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7," the doctor said.