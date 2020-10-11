New Poll Places Biden 12 Points Above Trump Among Likely Voters

With just over three weeks to go before the elections, a poll shows that 53 percent of registered voters would vote for Biden. Only 41 percent would vote for Trump.

A new poll revealed that the Democratic Party's candidate for the U.S. presidency Joe Biden is 12 points ahead of his rival, President Donald Trump, considering the popular vote intention.

With just over three weeks to go before the November 3 election, a poll by ABC News and The Washington Post shows that 53 percent of registered voters would vote for Biden.

If the presidential election were held today, only 41 percent would vote for Trump, the Republican candidate who is seeking re-election in the upcoming elections.

The poll was conducted by telephone among 1,014 adults from October 6 to 9. It focused on the popular vote, not on the state-by-state contest.

�� My neighbor is an elderly black man. He wanted to vote #Biden because he doesn't like 45's racist rhetoric.



�� Yesterday I drove him to the Supervisor of Elections and we both dropped off our mail in ballots.



�� 2 more votes for #BidenHarris !!#DemCast #ONEV1 #Vote Z25 pic.twitter.com/z6jlLE9BR9 — �� ���������� �������������� �� (@47Junia) October 10, 2020

Forty-eight percent of voters interviewed said they trust Trump to handle the economy, compared to the 47 percent who chose Biden. On the strategy for dealing with the pandemic, 55 percent of the people said they trust Biden, while 38 percent selected Trump. The results of the election remain uncertain. It is not the citizens who elect the president, but the voters assigned to each state. In the Electoral College, 270 votes are needed to win the election. In 2016, Trump received about 3.2 million less citizen votes than his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, but secured victory in enough states to gain an Electoral College majority.