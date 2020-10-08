Trump Will Not Participate in a Virtual Debate With Biden

"I'm not gonna waste my time on a personal debate. Sit behind a computer, ridiculous. They cut you off... I'm not doing a virtual debate," the U.S. President said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will not participate in a virtual debate with the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

His announcement came shortly after the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced that the second debate, which was initially due to take place on October 15 in Miami, would be held virtually to avoid the risk of contagion of coronavirus.

This option appears appropriate given that Trump and a growing number of White House officials have acquired COVID-19 in recent days.

According to the Republican candidate, however, the CPD would be trying to "protect" Biden. "I'm not gonna waste my time on a personal debate. Sit behind a computer, ridiculous. They cut you off... I'm not doing a virtual debate," Trump said, as reported by BBC.

Trump didn’t build a great economy, he inherited it, he did nothing to keep it growing, except to bully the fed chair into pumping money back into it to keep it afloat. It was crashing before Covid19 hit. Trump is an incompetent buffoon! #VoteHimOut #Biden2020 #VoteEarly #Vote pic.twitter.com/vE8qovKRiY — Thea #WeThePeopleWillWin (@Msmanchester1) September 30, 2020

Kate Bedingfield, the director of Biden's campaign, confirmed that the will participate in the debate following the safety recommendations issued by the organizers.

"Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression," Bedingfield said.

For the debate to be held on October 15, the CPD decided that each of the candidates remain in separate places "to protect the health and safety of all those involved."

Only moderator Steve Scully and the audience would be at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Arts in Miami Dade County (Florida).