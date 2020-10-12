The 2020 Election Has Now Reached Peak Absurdity

In his latest attempt to justify his catastrophic inaction, Trump argues that he is immune to COVID-19.

For as long as I have been voting, progressives have been lectured about the need to engage in the politics of lesser evilism. As the years went by, the candidates got worse and worse.

Where now, in 2020, we are faced with the choice between two of the oldest nominees in U.S. history: Joe Biden, objectively a center-right political insider, and Donald Trump, a far-right extremist and reality star extraordinaire.

The last four years have been surreal, and incredibly dystopian. But this year takes the cake as one of the craziest. Let’s just zoom in on the last month in election news.

Three weeks ago, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away, culminating at the moment liberals have been scolding us about. See, for two decades or so, a gun has been pointed to the head of progressives, telling us that this election, like every election, will come down to a woman’s right to choose.

They say “If we allow the Republicans to take control of the courts, Roe v. Wade will be overturned, setting us back an entire generation of progress.”

And in fact, that very scenario is unfolding right before our eyes. With Amy Coney Barrett, an anti-choice religious cultist, being pushed through by Trump right before the election.

When actually faced with a fight to stop the extremists from seizing the highest court in the land, the Democrats just roll over.

The so-called resistance party should be laying their bodies on the line to prevent this handmaiden lady from being appointed. All of a sudden it’s no longer an election issue!

But instead of using their leverage, like trying to shut down the government, or promising to pack the court, Democrats have simply given up, and are just hoping for the best.

I guess it’s no surprise considering Trump has already appointed a record number of lifetime federal judges—more than any president at this point—and Democrats vote to confirm them 40 percent of the time.

This is an insanely well-done, and blistering, timeline of Trump's failure to respond to the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, Trump held a Rose Garden ceremony to celebrate his third SCOTUS nominee. And in the throngs of a global pandemic, sat people like sardines on top of each other, barely any wearing masks.

Turns out, a dozen people from the event became infected with Covid-19, including Donald Trump himself.

The next week was wild with media speculation, everyone uncertain if Trump, a 74-year-old who lives on McDonald's and Diet Coke, was at death’s door. He served a brief stint in the hospital before making a cinematic return to the White House, visibly gasping for air like a goldfish out of a bowl.

But don’t you dare wish him ill! Only thoughts and prayers please for a speedy recovery for the cartoon authoritarian at the helm of the U.S. empire.

The same person who wishes harm on his political enemies and threatens constant violence on the “left” with every utterance, deserves nothing but our respect guys.

After the Democrats prayed him back to good health, he took to Twitter to downplay the virus and brag about his top tier medical treatment, while tens of millions of Americans live in fear of getting sick because they have no health insurance.

The election has now reached peak absurdity, with Trump running on the idea that he is immune to COVID-19, that it’s nothing to worry about, that his catastrophic inaction is justified.

You would think it would be a cakewalk to run against this man. All Biden needs to do is put a plan in effect to deal with the pandemic and give some semblance of relief to everyone suffering economically.

But Biden is such a terrible candidate that his victory is far from certain. His entire campaign has been that he is “not Trump”, touting support from conservatives while slamming Bernie’s base at every turn.

The first debate between them was a hot mess too, with Trump dominating every second with an endless string of lies, while Biden stammered his way through trying to make a point. He couldn’t even combat Trump’s non-answer on the horrendous handling of the pandemic or the issue of election integrity.

215,000 Americans dead and an economic crisis should have been a slam dunk for the Biden camp.

And now, still plagued with a highly infectious disease, Trump is refusing to debate unless he can infect Joe Biden in person. So as of now, the next debate is canceled.

Polls are neck and neck in battleground states, but things could take a dramatic turn, as COVID-19 continues to ravage the White House and the President.

And at least five million more have lost their health coverage since the pandemic began, many because of the severe job loss that has thrown this country in the midst of one of the greatest depressions in the last century.

In the richest country in the history of the world, over 50 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last eight months alone, still living off of a one-time government stimulus of only 1,200 dollars.