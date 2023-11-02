Yemen's Houthis Claim New Drone Attacks Toward Israel

The Houthi escalation against Israel comes amid fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

Yemen's Houthi militia has launched new drone attacks against Israel, hitting several targets deep inside the Jewish state.

"We will continue our military operations against Israel until it stops its aggression on Gaza," Yahya Sarea said in a statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Wednesday evening.

The statement did not specify what targets were hit, or provide any evidence of the attacks. Israel has not confirmed or denied any new Houthi strikes on its territory.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said the operation was their fourth against Israel since the Israeli occupation army began bombing Gaza in the first week of October.

The rebels also claimed that they launched drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets on Tuesday. The Houthi escalation against Israel comes amid fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

Yemen Houthi claim to have launched missiles and drones at Israel



Meanwhile, on Thursday, two young Palestinian men were killed in clashes with the Israeli army in the West Bank, the Ramallah-based Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"A young man was shot dead, and three others were wounded in the city of Al-Bireh, while the army killed the second one in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank," the Health Ministry said.

Witnesses said Israeli forces raided several neighborhoods in Qalqilya and Al-Bireh, firing live ammunition. They said special Israeli units also entered some areas of Al-Bireh and a neighborhood in Ramallah, sparking confrontations with Palestinian youths.

Over 60 Palestinians were arrested during a campaign throughout the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, a non-governmental organization. The Israeli occupation army has killed at least 132 Palestinians on the West Bank since October 7.