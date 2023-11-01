Bombing of Jabalia Refugees Sparks Outrage Around the World

Thousands mobilized in cities such as Athens, Berlin, Copenhagen, Geneva, Krakow, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, New York, Sydney, Toronto, Valencia, Vancouver and Montreal.

On Tuesday, millions of people mobilized in cities around the world to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and reject the bombing by Israeli occupation forces against the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

In Rabat, the capital of Morocco, protesters condemned the murder of 145 civilians caused by the indiscriminate Israeli bombing in Jabalia. The protests occurred in front of the Parliament headquarters, where a crowd of people of different ages carried symbols of Palestine and Morocco.

The demonstration was called by the National Action Group for Palestine, which again rejected the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel.

Moroccans rejected the normalization of relations with the Zionist state through slogans such as "Normalization is a betrayal" and "Morocco and Palestine are a united people."

In front of the French embassy in Beirut, the Lebanese also gathered to protest against the genocide that Israel is perpetrating against the Palestinian people.

In the city of Nicosia, the citizens of Cyprus demanded the freedom of the Palestinians and an end to the massacre that Israel has carried out in Gaza since October 7.

Massive expressions of support for the Palestinian cause also took place in cities such as Athens, Berlin, Copenhagen, Geneva, Krakow, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, New York, Sydney, Toronto, Valencia, Vancouver and Montreal.

For 26 consecutive days, Israel has been attacking the Gaza Strip, where Israeli bombs have killed 8,796 people and injured tens of thousands of Palestinians.