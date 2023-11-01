UN Children’s Rights Committee Condemns Child Deaths in Gaza

The day before, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesman James Elder said Gaza had become a graveyard for children.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child on Wednesday condemned attacks by Israeli occupation forces against civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, where more than 3,500 children have been killed.

"The Committee on the Rights of the Child strongly condemns the escalation of attacks by Israel against civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 3,500 children since October 7, 2023," the statement read.

The statement also expressed deep concern "about the situation of the children still held hostage," and urged the Palestinian Hamas movement to release the children and their caregivers held hostage, "as an urgent first step towards the release of all hostages."

The document was issued in Geneva by the committee's 18 independent experts. They reminded the warring parties of their duty to "protect all children" and provide the "necessary medical and protective support, including psychological support."

They called for "all humanitarian convoys to be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip and provide humanitarian aid to all children in need, as required by international law."

The Committee members denounced that Israeli forces have committed acts forbidden by international humanitarian law, such as mutilations, injuries, abductions, forced displacements and deprivation of medical care, food and water.

In this regard, they also called for "an end to the devastating damage caused to the lives of children in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. We add our voice to those calling for an immediate ceasefire," the statement added.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, a body of 18 independent experts, monitors the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols.

The day before, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesman James Elder said Gaza had become a graveyard for children. According to the official, some 940 children are considered missing in Gaza, probably trapped under the rubble.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli shelling in Gaza has risen to 8,796, of whom 3,648 are children and 2,290 women, according to updated data from Gaza's Ministry of Health.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East after Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7. In retaliation, Israel maintains a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and relentlessly attacks the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank, while Lebanon and Syria have also been hit.