Jordan Recalls Ambassador From Israel in Protest of Bombing

On Wednesday, Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the kingdom took the move to express its rejection and condemnation of the ongoing Israeli escalation in Gaza.

Safadi said he had informed the Israeli foreign ministry not to send back its ambassador who had already left Jordan.

The return of ambassadors will be linked to Israel's cessation of its war on Gaza, of the humanitarian disaster it causes, and of its actions that deprived Palestinians of their right to food, water, medicine, and a safe and stable life on their national soil.

Safadi stressed that Jordan will continue to work towards ending the war on Gaza, delivering humanitarian assistance, protecting civilians, and safeguarding the region from its consequences.

Jordan reiterated its call for a comprehensive and just peace between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 border, he added.

According to information compiled by the Times of Gaza as of November 1, the Israeli bombing on the Gaza Strip has left 34,000 housing units completely destroyed, 150,000 units partially destroyed, 221 schools destroyed, and 15 healthcare units and 51 clinics destroyed.