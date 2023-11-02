Israeli Bombings Have Killed 3,648 Children and 2,290 Women

The death toll in Gaza continues to rise as hospitals and refugee shelters are hit by Israeli bombing.

The number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza has now reached at least 8,796, including 3,648 children and 2,290 women, the Gaza-based Health Ministry informed.

On Wednesday, at least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing under a deal between Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

The Egyptian Health Ministry said some of the evacuees had been transferred to the Al-Arish and Bir Al-Abd hospitals in North Sinai, adding that quarantine doctors at the Rafah crossing conducted medical examinations for 117 foreign nationals, including 35 children who received necessary vaccinations.

"All cases are stable and receiving superior medical care from the medical teams at the crossing or inside the hospitals," the Egyptian ministry said.

Up to a third of the casualties in Gaza Strip are children. pic.twitter.com/fraAsIztDr — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 2, 2023

The death toll in the Gaza Strip continues to climb as hospitals and refugee shelters are hit. Nearly 70 percent of those reported killed in Gaza are children and women.

Save the Children, an international non-governmental organization, reported that nearly 3,200 children have been killed in Gaza in just three weeks.

This surpasses the number of children killed annually across the world's conflict zones since 2019, Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations (UN) Agency for Palestine Refugees, said on Monday. "This cannot be 'collateral damage,'" he noted.

Why is #GenocideJoe sympathetic to Ukrainian lives lost in war while implicit in #Israel’s #pogrom against Palestinian children? Is it because Ukrainians are White?

Stats below shows it all:#GazaGenocide #StopGenocideInGaza #CarabaoCup #Gaza

The following statement has details: pic.twitter.com/nMVDcfzBhN — ديمتري دلياني ����Dimitri Diliani (@DilianiDimitri) November 2, 2023

On Oct. 28, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that calls for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities," including the protection of civilians, the protection of humanitarian personnel and facilities, and the "immediate and unconditional release" of all civilians being illegally held captive.

The resolution was adopted with 120 votes in favor, 14 votes against, and 45 abstentions. The United States and Israel voted against the draft resolution.

Despite international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, Israel continued heavy bombings on the densely populated Gaza Strip and intensified its ground offensive, sending troops deep into Palestinian territory.