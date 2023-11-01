West Bank and East Jerusalem to Strike in Support of Gaza

Outrage increased after an attack by the Israeli Army with one-ton missiles against the Jabalia Palestinian refugee camp.

On Wednesday, the Fatah National Liberation Movement, which is the party of Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, called for a general strike in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

This collective action constitutes a protest against the actions that the Israeli occupation army deploys in Gaza, where the incessant Israeli bombardment has left thousands of victims and material damage since October 7.

The strike includes the closure of universities, banks and shops, as well as calls to intensify the confrontation against the occupation on all fronts "in defense of the Palestinian people and their sacred rights to freedom and independence," the WAFA agency reported.

The occupied West Bank and Israel are experiencing their greatest spiral of violence since the Second Intifada (2000-05), and the situation has deteriorated further since the Israeli state began massive bombings against Gaza in retaliation for the actions of the resistance.

‘Israel’ has dropped 18,000 tons of bombs on Gaza Strip since Oct.7, 1.5 times the forces of the bombs dropped on Hiroshima.#Gaza_under_attack pic.twitter.com/uFzMP36Ad2 — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) November 1, 2023

After 26 days of continuous bombing, the Israeli occupation forces have left over 8,500 dead and 21,500 injured in Gaza. The majority of victims of Israeli military actions are children, the elderly, and women.

Palestinian outrage increased on Tuesday after an attack by the Israeli Army with one-ton missiles against the Jabalia Palestinian refugee camp, north of the Strip. Israeli bombs killed at least 145 people.

The Israeli occupation army argued that the attack was directed against a Hamas military stronghold used for training in which there were supposedly firing positions, weapons, and tunnels used for passage to the coast.

Since this date, Israeli occupation forces have arrested 1,600 Palestinians in the West Bank, where Israeli soldiers or settlers have also murdered 128 Palestinians, including 36 minors.