Xiomara Castro Officially Declared President-Elect of Honduras

The National Electoral Council of Honduras (CNE) officially declared the results that make Xiomara Castro the constitutionally elected president of the country for the period 2022-2026.

"With 1,716,793 valid votes, citizen Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, representing the Libre Party, has been declared Constitutional President of the Republic of Honduras, for the four-year period beginning on January 27, 2022 and ending on January 27, 2026," tweeted the CNE.

The Council added that Salvador Nasralla, Doris Gutiérrez and Renato Pineda, who were allied to Libre for the elections held on November 28, were elected as designees to the Presidency of the Republic (vice presidents).

Gracias. Un millón 716 mil, 793 hondureñas y hondureños, certificados por el CNE con el 100% de las actas, depositaron su confianza en mi, para cambiar esta dictadura por una democracia directa y participativa. No más corrupción! Ya estamos trabajando. �� pic.twitter.com/K2fxZhEUWj — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) December 20, 2021

"Thank you. One million 716 thousand, 793 Honduran men and women, certified by the CNE with 100% of the votes cast, placed their trust in me, to change this dictatorship for a direct and participatory democracy. No more corruption! We are already working."

The plenary of CNE councilors, integrated by Kelvin Aguirre, Rixi Moncada and Ana Paola Hall, made the declaration confirming Castro's victory, in elections marked by violence during the campaign, but with a participation of 68.55% of the electoral roll.

Nearly 5.2 million Hondurans were called to participate in the recent elections, to elect the President of the Republic and her designees, the 128 deputies to the National Congress and 20 to the Central American Parliament, as well as the mayors and councilors of the 298 municipalities.