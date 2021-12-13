Honduras: Xiomara Castro Announces Inauguration Date January 27

The inauguration will take place on January 27, and Castro informed of the commission's composition in charge of coordinating the handover.

The president-elect of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, announced this Sunday that she will be sworn in and take office on January 27, 2022.

In a message disseminated through social networks, the representative of the leftist party Libertad y Refundación (Libre) informed that the former prosecutor and deputy for that political party, Jari Dixon, will coordinate the transfer of power.

Together with the former member of the Public Prosecutor's Office, historian Natalie Roque and Belinda Martínez will work as deputy coordinators.

Natalie is a prominent social and feminist activist, who was an official in the government of former President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009). Belinda has a well-known political trajectory and was a presidential candidate for Libre.

Local media quoting the National Electoral Council state that Xiomara Castro currently has 1,709,663 votes, and is close to 51 percent of the valid votes cast, with almost 99 percent of the electoral records have been computed.

El 27 de enero prestaré juramento como Presidenta Constitucional de la República. El ex Fiscal, diputado @JariDixon, coordinará el traspaso de mando Presidencial, junto a las sub coordinadoras: historiadora Natalie Roque y Lic. Belinda Martínez.¡Gracias pueblo! — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) December 12, 2021

According to these reports, she is more than 14 points ahead of the next candidate, Nasry Asfura (National Party), who has 1,230,178 votes.

Among the priorities identified to guide the new government's work during its first 100 days is the fight against poverty, economic reactivation, and restructuring of the public debt. Tax collection will also be reviewed, the general budget will be aligned with national needs, and the fight against corruption will be intensified.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, 74 percent of Honduran households live in poverty (53.7 percent in extreme poverty). At the same time, the external debt (private and public) exceeded US$11 billion at the end of the first half of the year.