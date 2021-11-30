    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Honduras

Honduras: National Party (PAN) Recognizes Xiomara Castro's Win

  • 12 years after a US-backed coup against Manuel Zelaya that was joyously endorsed by the American corporate media, leftists in Honduras achieved an enormous win and will have its first female president, Xiomara Castro.

    12 years after a US-backed coup against Manuel Zelaya that was joyously endorsed by the American corporate media, leftists in Honduras achieved an enormous win and will have its first female president, Xiomara Castro. | Photo: Twitter/@joeywreck

Published 30 November 2021 (2 hours 3 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to the National Electoral Council, Xiomara Castro has 53.49 percent of the total votes so far.

The National Party acknowledged this Tuesday its defeat in Honduras against the Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) and hailed the victory of the representative of this political body, Xiomara Castro, who is leading by more than 20 points in the presidential elections.

RELATED:

Cuba Praises Xiomara Castro’s Resounding Victory In Honduras

"Today you can see the climate of peace and tranquility that exists in the country, although the National Party has not been elected at the head of the government," said the secretary of the Central Committee, Kilvett Bertrand, to local media.

"We wish maximum success to those who have won the elections," he added.

Castro leads the presidential election counts after more than half of the total votes have been counted. The candidate of the ruling PNH, Nasry Asfura, the main opponent of Libre, is expected to make a statement in the coming hours.

Tags

National Party Libre Party Presidential Elections Honduras Pink Tide National Electoral Council

People

Nasry Asfura Kilvett Bertrand Xiomara Castro

by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.