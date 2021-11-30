Honduras: National Party (PAN) Recognizes Xiomara Castro's Win

According to the National Electoral Council, Xiomara Castro has 53.49 percent of the total votes so far.

The National Party acknowledged this Tuesday its defeat in Honduras against the Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) and hailed the victory of the representative of this political body, Xiomara Castro, who is leading by more than 20 points in the presidential elections.

"Today you can see the climate of peace and tranquility that exists in the country, although the National Party has not been elected at the head of the government," said the secretary of the Central Committee, Kilvett Bertrand, to local media.

Fantastic piece by @GranadosCeja that contextualizes Sunday’s elections, and which raises an important question: how will Washington react to the historic victory of Xiomara Castro and the LIBRE Party?https://t.co/WgjmNtiO4R — Simon D. Elliott (@SimonD_Elliott) November 30, 2021

"We wish maximum success to those who have won the elections," he added.

Castro leads the presidential election counts after more than half of the total votes have been counted. The candidate of the ruling PNH, Nasry Asfura, the main opponent of Libre, is expected to make a statement in the coming hours.

