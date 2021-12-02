Honduran President Hernandez Accepts Victory of Xiomara Castro

"The Nov. 28 elections took place in peace and order. I congratulate Castro and all our compatriots, whose civic display strengthened democracy," Hernandez stated.

On Wednesday, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez congratulated President-elect Xiomara Castro, who won 52.31 percent of the votes in the Nov. 28 general elections.

"I want to congratulate Castro and all our compatriots, whose civic display in these elections strengthened democracy," Hernandez stated, recalling that the electoral process took place in peace and order.

"The will of Hondurans is shown to be sacred once again," he stated and thanked the national and foreign electoral experts who participated in the elections as international observers.

Hernandez also highlighted that his administration guaranteed a loose budget and disposed of the National Police and Army to ensure that the elections were peaceful and democratic.

HONDURAS ���� no longer anyone’s backyard. pic.twitter.com/QX6y3glSDY — Communist Party ☭ (@CPBritain) November 30, 2021

"I will continue to work responsibly until my term is over on Jan. 27, 2022, and cooperate so that the new government heads office smoothly," he announced. Castro defeated the ruling National Party (PN) candidate Nasry Asfura, who obtained 34,92 percent of the votes. “My administration will work to recover the honor and dignity of the Honduran people, which has faced violence and State corruption since the 2009 U.S.-backed coup d'état against President Manuel Zelaya,” the left-wing Freedom and Refoundation (LIBRE) party leader stated. “From now on, the country's wealth will be in favor of our people,” she insisted, recalling that Honduras is the second poorest Latin American nation since almost half of the population live on less than US$5.50 per day.