International Community Recognizes Victory of Xiomara Castro

She leads the results with 53.3 percent of the votes, beating the National Party candidate Nasry Asfura who only achieved 34.2 percent of the polls.

On Wednesday, world leaders ratify the victory in the Honduran presidential elections of Xiomara Castro, the left-wing candidate and wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, who was overthrown by a U.S.-backed coup in 2009.

"Finally, my dear colleague and friend Xiomara: sooner or later, the People and history always do justice," Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner tweeted.

“I greet the Honduran people and extend my congratulations to President-elect Xiomara Castro, to whom I wish success in her duties. We will continue to work together for the benefit of our nations,” Panama’s President Nito Cortizo tweeted.

“I congratulate the brother people of Honduras for concluding their electoral process. I thank Xiomara Castro for our telephone conversation. Best wishes for success in her administration. I highlight the valuable work of former President Luis Solis as OAS Mission head,” Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado said.

Xiomara Castro's landslide victory in Honduras' presidential election will likely trouble some at Global Affairs. In 2009 Canada backed a military coup against her social democratic husband Manuel Zelaya. Check out CFPI's wiki on Canada's role in the coup https://t.co/hhW0QwkBzQ pic.twitter.com/IMJm5GS4nc — Canadian Foreign Policy Institute (@ForeignPoli_C) November 29, 2021

Until 11:00 pm on Tuesday, the Honduran electoral authorities had processed 1.9 million votes from the Sunday elections, in which citizen participation reached 68.27 percent of those eligible to vote. Although there are still ballot boxes to be counted, the National party, which has remained in power since the 2009 coup, acknowledged its defeat. A short time later, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Castro.

The Liberty and Refoundation party's politician leads the results with 53.3 percent of the votes, beating the National Party candidate Nasry Asfura who only achieved 34.2 percent of the polls despite having controlled the Tegucigalpa mayoralty during the last eight years.

Sunday's elections were the third consecutive elections in which Xiomara Castro sought the Presidency. She will take office on January 27, 2022.