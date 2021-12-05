Xiomara Becomes the Most Voted Candidate in Honduras’ History

She will assume Office in a ceremony scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022, to replace outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE) Presidential candidate Xiomara Castro became the most voted person in Honduras' democratic elections history.

The last update by the National Electoral Council (CNE) placed Castro with 50.58 percent of the votes cast on Nov. 28. The result came after the counting of more than 2 million ballots.

Besides winning the election with the highest participation rate at 68 percent of the electoral roll, the President-elect will be the first woman to assume the Central American nation's Presidency.

The National Party (PN) candidate Nasry Asfura maintained his second place with 35.97 percent of the votes. He was followed by the Liberal Yani Rosenthal (9.78 percent) and Milton Benitez, who secured 6,556 votes.





Total delirium outside the Libre Party headquarters in Tegucigalpa as the official preliminary count shows Xiomara Castro getting 53% of the vote today.



It’s a massive, near-insurmountable lead and means she’s all but guaranteed to be the next President of Honduras. pic.twitter.com/fNFs7WwEwS — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) November 29, 2021

The CNE informed that the LIBRE, PN, the Liberal Party (PL), and The Savior Party of Honduras (SH) are the coalitions obtaining the most seats out of 128 in Parliament.

Since the return to constitutional order in 1980 in Honduran, no elected President reached 1.2 million votes. Castro will still accumulate more votes because the counting process has not yet concluded.

She will assume Office in a ceremony scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022, to replace outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez.