With Caution, Cuba Begins School Year On September 1

All provinces will resume classes next week, except for Havana and select municipalities in Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Artemisa, and Villa Clara provinces presenting complex epidemiological situations.

In a governmental meeting led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, with participation via videoconference of the governors of each province, Cuban Education Minister Ena Elsa Velasquez Cobiella described the measures that have and will be taken to resume the country's school year.

Placing the health and safety of students and teachers at the center of the plan, Velasquez Cobiella mentioned a variety of measures to be implemented, such as the obligatory use of facemasks in all institutions, a staggered class schedule to avoid overcrowding and a comprehensive televised curriculum, also starting September 1, for Havana and the municipalities facing higher epidemiological risk.

Other measures include increased testing, installation of footbaths at the entrance of all facilities, constant disinfection of hands and surfaces, and the prohibition of entry for all students and teachers presenting respiratory symptoms, among others.

To decongest learning centers, primary school students will be able to use secondary, preuniversity and technical school facilities, as those students will not attend in-person classes every day of the week; furthermore, if any breakdown in the compliance of the health and safety measures occurs, the school will be immediately closed down, Diaz-Canel Bermudez assured.

The Education Minister noted that over 900-day care centers have remained open throughout the pandemic to attend to the needs of working mothers and that in June and July, over 400 learning centers have received maintenance and repairs, prioritizing the installation of water faucets, sinks, and tanks to improve hygiene in the facilities.

Given the population's questions and concerns about these critical issues, the Cuban Education, Higher Education, and Public Health Ministers will share further information in the coming days through the country's major media and communication platforms.