UN Acknowledges Cuba's Development in Education

United Nations Global Education Monitoring Report (UN-GEM) Wednesday acknowledged Cuba’s developments in Inclusive and Special Education.

“In Cuba, children with disabilities are included in mainstream early childhood development programs. Support is provided to all children, even in rural areas, thanks in part to Educa Tu Hijo (Educate your child), which serves more than 5,000 children with disabilities,” the U.N. reports.



UN-GEM 2020 assessed the progress of nations in education, concerning the Sustainable Development Agenda for 2030. Regarding its fourth goal, the agenda pursues equal learning opportunities regardless of gender, disabilities, or regional origin as a way to ensure social, personal, and professional growth.



The reports evaluate elementary education attendance in emerging countries as Nigeria, Djibouti, with under 70 percent of children in schools. In contrast, Cuba and Vietnam have complete educative coverage.

I've got my �� on Cuba, which in addition to nearly eliminating food insecurity, has free high quality healthcare ranked two places beneath that of the US by the WHO, education that's entirely free, and government funded surgery and care for trans people �� pic.twitter.com/espW20lDmX — Bika ☭ (@bikacore) June 25, 2020



“Cuba’s Sexuality Education Programme seeks to strengthen teacher education on sexuality and preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, with a gender and sexual rights approach, throughout the basic curriculum, electives and post-graduate studies,” the information states.



According to UN-GEM, Cuba’s outcomes in education are the result of government policies and will to ensure instruction as a fundamental human right, despite U.S. blockade against the Caribbean Island.



The report emphasizes Cuba’s effort to provide a coherent elementary, secondary, and university education program amidst the pandemic, a situation that endangers worldwide schooling.