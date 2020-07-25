COVID-19: No Positive Cases In Cuban Prisons

There is a surveillance system where inmates, prison personnel, and visitors get tested.

Cuba’s National Institute of Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran Saturday revealed that there are no Covid-19 positive cases reported within the prison system.

Duran assured that since the beginning of the pandemic Cuban prisons have been under a surveillance system, in order to control any virus outbreak.

Authorities have also implemented visitation and movement restrictions, which contributed to “none confirmed cases in either inmates or workers, much fewer transmission events."

“There is a surveillance system in where inmates, prison personnel, and visitors get tested,” Duran explained. “It is a system that works very closely with the Ministry of the Interior’s (MININT) medical services and prisons’ Directive Boards".

Cuba’s Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade has saved over 80,000 lives since 2005 and is working in 22 countries to fight Covid-19.

After four months of dealing with the pandemic, the country shows encouraging results. Health authorities, however, reiterated that the epidemiological risk is still extremely high.

Thanks to the quality of Cuban medical care 95 percent of the country’s COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

Duran reported that specialists carried 3,126 diagnostic tests to detect the presence of the virus. So far, Cuba has carried 244,020 of these tests.

As of this day, Cuba has reported 2,341 patients discharged from hospitals, from a 2,469 contagion toll. Death toll remains at 87 for several weeks now.