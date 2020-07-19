Cuba: President Diaz-Canel Congratulates Children on Their Day

Cuba’s infant mortality rate is among lowest in the world.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Sunday congratulate every Cuban child marking on occasion of the Children’s Day in the Caribbean Island.

“Congratulations to our kids in Cuba. We Are Cuba,” president Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulate the Cuban children and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to guarantee children’s rights, well-being and full development.

He added that the Cuban Government is continuously working to develop their personality, as well as leading a full and happy life.

Los que saben querer, esos son nuestros niños #SomosCuba https://t.co/yQXaRdLRcY — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 19, 2020

Despite the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the U.S. against Cuba, the country continues to offer free health and education services for all, including children.

A report published by the British nongovernmental organization Save the Children Fund in 2019, stated that children are more likely to grow up healthy and educated in Cuba than in any other country in Latin America.

Cuba’s constitution recognizes the rights of every child, regardless of their sex, race or social origin and adheres to international agreements established to protect children and adolescents from trafficking, prostitution and sexual abuse.

