Madrid Teachers Call Strike Before School Reopening

Spain's teachers have called for a strike at the beginning of the school year in September, given the lack of sanitary protocols to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the classroom.

The call was made given that just three autonomous communities (Madrid, Aragon y Euskal Herria) accumulate 70% of the active cases in all of Spain, and the school year remains slated to begin during the first week of September.

At the center of the controversy are the beginning of the school year and the health measures to adopt in schools, with teachers' organizations stating that the protocols for children and teenagers returning to schools are not clear, nor is the infrastructure in place to combat epidemiological outbreaks.

The protests, beginning September 4 and going until the 10th, will be staggered based on school-age and level.

#ÚLTIMAHORA ⚠️ Los sindicatos de profesores de #Madrid anuncian una huelga ante la “inacción” de las autoridades.



▪️La huelga será los días 4, 8, 9 y 10 de septiembre y amenazan con que sea indefinida.#19Agosto pic.twitter.com/rsPIleICSb — Asuntos Públicos (@_apublicos) August 19, 2020

Madrid's teachers' unions announce a strike given the authorities' "inaction."

The strike will be September 4, 8, 9, and 10, threatening to become indefinite.

The educational sector fears the high number of students per classroom, the limited amount of personal protective equipment for teachers, and the lack of tests to detect the virus, among other issues.

As for the autonomous communities, they demand that the health measures are as standardized as possible through the entire Spanish territory.