Cuba: 95 Percent Of COVID-19 Patients Have Recovered

Cuba’s National Institute of Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran Friday revealed that 95 percent of the country’s COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

As of this day, Cuba has reported 2,341 patients discharged from hospitals, from a 2,469 contagion toll.

Duran reported that specialists carried 3,075 diagnostic tests to detect the presence of COVID-19. So far, Cuba has carried 240,894 of these tests.

The Caribbean nation has only 39 persons currently infected by the virus, 38 of them with a stable clinical evolution, and one reported as critical.

“This is a low number, compared to previous stages," Duran explained.

Science is making progress in Cuba with 115 research lines under way to fight COVID-19.#CubaPorLaVida https://t.co/LxczuqR9j3 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 20, 2020

However, 211 patients are in hospitals and 306 are at home under surveillance, in order to monitor them.

Duran also noted that this is the twelfth day in which Cuba has not reported any deaths from the virus, so the death toll remains at 87.

After 135 days of dealing with the pandemic, the country shows encouraging results. Health authorities, however, reiterated that the epidemiological risk is still extremely high.

Regarding the children's Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), which is derived from the new coronavirus, Duran advanced that there is a treatment for it.

"It usually occurs after children have had COVID-19, not at the peak of the disease," he said, explaining that the patient can recover if from it if he or she is treated in an intensive care room.”

As of today, Cuba has had two MIS-C cases, both of them fully recovered.