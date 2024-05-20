We'll Break Social Networks Blockade: President Maduro

Venezuelans are currently carrying out the "I follow Maduro" campaign on social networks.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced the existence of a social media campaign aimed at censoring expressions of support for the Bolivarian revolution in the midst of the campaign for the presidential elections on July 28.

"It is no longer just about the economic blockade against our country, which we have been overcoming. Now they also intend to implement a communication blockade against me and the activities we carry out on the street with the people," he said.

"We will break this blockade because we have the only force that is the mass consciousness of a people who know that they are the majority," the Venezuelan president added and thanked the solidarity of the people who have denounced the blockade.

"Thanks to the Venezuelan people for the national day of denunciation and fight against the blockade on social networks against the Bolivarian Revolution and me. We are firm on all fronts of battle and against the economic, financial, and social network blockades. They will not be able to defeat Venezuela," Maduro stressed.

MADURO: "Neither sanctions nor violence will stop us... whatever the US empire says, in Venezuela, we Venezuelans are in charge." pic.twitter.com/qUoK27UBCw — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) February 1, 2024

On Saturday, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and other Bolivarian forces announced the start of a campaign to massively follow President Maduro on social networks.

Using the slogan "I follow Maduro", Venezuelans are spreading messages on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X to overcome censorship against Chavismo and its leader.

In less than a day, "I follow Maduro" became a trend on social networks, ratifying the popular rejection of the campaign promoted by far-right forces at the national and international level.

Last week, Maduro called on his political campaign team to organize thousands so as to pave the way for the victory of the Bolivarian revolution in the July 28 elections, where nine candidates are also competing for the presidency of Venezuela.