Russia Supports Venezuela's Decision to Join the BRICS Group

The Bolivarian government have expressed their willigness to join the group which GDP represents the 37% of the world.

During an interview with Russian media outlet Sputnik, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin declared that Moscow respectfully assumes the candidacy of Caracas to join the group, but the decision about who the new members will be is made jointly by the whole group.

"Our position towards the position of Venezuela is one of great respect and we consider it from the point of view of the high strategic character of our bilateral relations," declared Vershinin, during the meeting of the Group of Friends for the Defense of the UN Charter, held in Caracas last week.

Vershinin said as well that he notes with satisfaction that the BRICS are attracting growing interest in general among the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America. "There are many States that follow closely the activities of this alliance and, of course, show interest in joining it."

The vice chancellor recalled that bilateral relations between Russia and Venezuela are in excellent shape but, obviously, the position of Moscow is not the only one and "such decisions are taken jointly by all members of the organization". Furthermore Venezuela, Colombia and Bolivia have also expressed their willigness to join the group.

BRICS is the acronym for an economic-commercial partnership of the five emerging national economies that in the 2000s presented great development potential, initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

As of January 1, 2024, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran are also full members of the group, countries which were invited by the group to join in 2023. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared that after the last enlargement, the GDP of the BRICS will represent 37% of the world GDP and 46% of the world population.

Argentina was also invitated by the group, but the sudden far right-winger Javier Milei's victory in the elections cut short the decision of the BRICS and the former government to join the group of emerging economies.