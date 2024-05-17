Venezuela Demands to Stop Branding Cuba as a Sponsor of Terrorism

"We demand that America. immediately remove Cuba from the infamous list of countries that supposedly sponsor terrorism", Yvan Gil said.

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela, headed by President Nicolás Maduro and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, called on the United States to remove Cuba from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, after this week, The United States would exclude the island from the list of nations that do not cooperate fully in the fight against this scourge.

"We demand that America. immediately remove Cuba from the infamous list of countries that supposedly sponsor terrorism, as demanded by the overwhelming majority of the international community," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said in X.

He also reiterated the solidarity with the Cuban Government and people, "who have not only been victims of international terrorism, but are attacked through the application of criminal measures and an unjust and illegal economic blockade".

This statement comes the same week that Gil visited Cuba, where President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his unconditional support for the Bolivarian Revolution.

Exigimos a los EEUU retirar a Cuba, de manera inmediata, de la infame lista de países que supuestamente patrocinan el terrorismo, como ha sido demandado por la inmensa mayoría de la comunidad internacional.



The basis of the declaration comes after the United States government publicly acknowledged that Cuba actively cooperates in the fight against terrorism at the international level.

However, the northern country maintains Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism, despite its cooperation in eradicating it.