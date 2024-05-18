Crowd Support President Maduro in the Aragua Venezuelan State

The Venezuelan people of the city of La Victoria, state of Aragua, mobilized this Saturday in rejection of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States Government (USA) against Venezuela and in support of President Nicolás Maduro.

The march was headed by the first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, and the governor of the state of Aragua, Karina Carpio; as well as the head of mobilization of the PSUV, Pedro Infante and the Minister of Education, Yelitza Santaella, who together with the people called for an end to the US blockade. to the South American nation.

"Nicolás Maduro has become the protector of the people of Venezuela, has directed the fatherland’s destinies very firmly, with much energy, in times of harassment, sanctions, blockades, in times of threats and has counted on a conscious people and has never left him alone," said Diosdado Cabello.

#ContraElTíterePatriaUnida ARAGUA - JOSÉ FÉLIX RIBAS | Las mujeres de Aragua salieron a las calles en apoyo al Presidente Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) #VenezuelaSiempreVence #18May La Victoria @dcabellor pic.twitter.com/1WYHNeP4lO — Con el Mazo Dando (@ConElMazoDando) May 18, 2024

Cabello also stressed that President Maduro is the reflection of a candidate of the people who walks with his people and was therefore elected to continue leading Venezuela. "A candidate who we see in the street, receiving the love of the people, with the youth, with the workers, the women, with the native peoples, with the people," he said.

"They have made a powerful and beautiful mobilization, men and women who strongly reject coercive measures against our country. We demand from one voice the cessation of the criminal blockade. Venezuela is free and independent," Maduro said in X in gratitude to the people.

This Saturday, rallies supporting president Maduro took place in Amazonas, Carabobo, and Caracas, where thousands of students demanded the lifting of the blockade against Venezuela in Caracas as part of a collecting signatures to lift unilateral US sanctions.