President Maduro Expresses Condolences to the Iranian People

Cuba, India, Iraq, and Pakistan also sent their condolences to the Iranian people on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Iranian authorities confirmed that President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country.

The crashed helicopter also carried other notable figures, including the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, Malek Rahmati, and the Imam of the Tabriz mosque, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al Hashem.

Once the incident was confirmed, heads of state and officials from various governments around the world expressed their condolences to the Iranian people for the death of their president.

VENEZUELA: In the early hours of Monday, President Nicolas Maduro expressed his shock at the death of President Raisi.

"I am shocked by the hard news of the tragic passing of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi. Cilia, who is a friend of his wife, and I are deeply saddened to bid farewell to an exemplary person, an extraordinary world leader like our brother Ebrahim, an excellent human being, defender of his people's sovereignty, and an unconditional friend of our country."

"From Bolivarian lands, we express our deep sorrow to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and wish for divine comfort for such profound losses. We share the grief that overwhelms his family and our Iranian brothers and sisters in these difficult times,” he added.

"A heartfelt embrace from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. You, Iran, are an example of dignity, morality, and resilience. Strength, brothers and sisters!" said Maduro.

Iran mourns, we’re mourning.

But we’ll stay strong. The Iranian nation will only get stronger with martyrdom. ������ pic.twitter.com/nf7B9LT5Ur — Arya - آریا ������ (@AryJeay) May 20, 2024

CUBA: Through social networks, President Miguel Diaz-Canel issued a message highlighting that the Communist Party, the Cuban Government and the people "deeply regret the loss of a great friend, admirable politician and loved by his people: the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, his chancellor Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions.

INDIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the condolences, saying on his X account that he was "deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic death" of Raisi.

"His contribution to strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Iran will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this moment of grief," noted the Indian leader.

IRAQ: Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani said he received the news of President Raisi's and Foreign Affairs Minister Abdollahian's deaths with great sadness.

"In this painful tragedy, we express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the responsible brothers of the Islamic Republic. We pray to God to have mercy on the deceased and to inspire their families and loved ones with patience and comfort. We belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return," said the Iraqi President.

PAKISTAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled that his country had the pleasure of hosting Raisi and Abdollahian on a historic visit less than a month ago.

"They were our good friends. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with the brotherly country of Iran."