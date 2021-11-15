We Have Enough Vaccines To Immunize 95% of Venezuelans: Maduro

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has managed to buy COVID-19 vaccines despite the sanctions and financial persecution implemented by the United States.

Upon the arrival of 2,5 million Sinopharm vaccines through the COVAX mechanism on Saturday, President Nicolas Maduro announced that Venezuela has already enough doses to immunize 95 percent of the population against COVID-19.

"Despite the sanctions and financial persecution implemented by the United States, we got the money to purchase vaccines," Maduro stated, stressing that humanitarian issues should not be politicized.

So far, Venezuela has received 5,875,200 coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX facility and over 18 million Abdala, Sovereign 02, Sputnik V, Sinovac, and Sinopharm vaccines through negotiations with Russia, China, and Cuba.

Over 74 percent of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Venezuela expects to receive 6,192,800 more coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX mechanism soon, authorities estimate that 80 percent of the citizenry will be fully immunized by Nov. 30.

This week, authorities began immunizing children older than 2 years with the Sovereign 02 vaccine from Cuba. Children with comorbidities have priority since they need to develop a better immune response to fight the virus. “Although young people is likely to develop less COVID-19 symptoms, it is important that they get vaccinated to prevent them from infecting their parents or other adults with whom they cohabit,” Health Minister Carlos Alvarado explained. As of Nov. 15, Venezuela had reported 419,745 coronavirus cases and 5,026 related deaths, seven of which occurred in the last 24 hours.