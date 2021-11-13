Venezuela: Youth Orchestra Plays To Achieve World Record

A total of 12,000 musicians played for 12 minutes the Marche Slave by Tchaikovsky to achieve the World's largest orchestra title.

On Saturday, musicians from Venezuela's System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs gathered in the courtyard of the Military Academy of Fuerte Tiuna to reach the Guinness World Record for the "largest orchestra in the world".

Opening the concert with "Te Deum" by the composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier, 12,000 musicians played for 12 continuous minutes the Marche Slave by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs "Simon Bolivar" brings together students from all social sectors and corners of the Bolivarian nation as a strategy for the massification of culture.

Auditors and independent observers observed 40 quadrants where 280 musicians were seated to evaluate the performance. The observations will be sent to the Guinness Record headquarters, which will give its verdict within ten days.

Solo un preámbulo de lo que será el espectáculo de este sábado #13NOV cuando 12 mil músicos del Sistema Nacional de Orquestas y Coros Juveniles de #Venezuela rompan el récord Guinness como la Orquesta más grande del #mundo. Así se escucha la Marcha Eslava de Tchaikovksy pic.twitter.com/PnnDENPDY2 — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) November 12, 2021

The meme reads, "Just a preamble before Saturday's show, in which 12,000 musicians from the National System of Youth Orchestras and Choirs of Venezuela break the Guinness Record as the World's Largest Orchestra. This is how Tchaikovksy's Marche Slave is heard."

Currently, the title of "the world's largest orchestra" is held by a group made up of 8,907 musicians, who performed the Russian anthem in Saint Petersburg in 2019.

Lara and Tachira were the States with the largest number of musicians in the orchestra, which was founded and promoted by Venezuelan figure Jose Antonio Abreu in 1975.

"I am excited because it is with love and a lot of faith that we will play. We can achieve many challenges through teaching and academics. It is a beautiful work for Venezuela and the world," a violinist from Barlovento declared.