News > Venezuela

Venezuela Tells Russia of Interest in Eurasian Economic Union

  • "Unilateral coercive measures are a violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter...they harm the Venezuelan people, they prevent the purchase of food, industrial parts, make financial transactions," denounced Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia. | Photo: Twitter/@CancilleriaVE

Published 9 November 2021 (3 hours 33 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Felix Plasencia, informed on Tuesday that he expressed to the Russian authorities his country's interest in becoming a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

In a meeting organized by the Valdai Discussion Club, the Foreign Minister said that, as part of this group, he could carry out useful work for all members of the Eurasian Economic Union and Venezuela.

In another part of his speech, he said that both countries can jointly develop an energy partnership with African nations with great potential in that sector.

The Venezuelan minister said, in the framework of an official visit to Moscow that began on Monday, he considers that an alliance between Venezuelan and Russian companies with African companies can be a win-win path.

"Venezuela is Russia's best ally and partner in Latin America and the Caribbean. Our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to be strengthened with the intention of further strengthening our brotherly and sisterly ties."

He recalled that his country's natural resources were plundered by US multinationals, which took away all their rights and left "almost nothing for the Venezuelan people."

Plasencia affirmed that Venezuela does not want that fate for Africa, for which he offered himself as legal advisor to improve its commercial relations and alliances to facilitate the exploitation, production and investment in its energy resources.

