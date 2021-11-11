Venezuela and Bolivian Entrepreneurs Evaluate Trade Options

In 2019, these countries' diplomatic relations were interrupted as a result of a decision taken by the Añez regime, which did not recognize President Nicolas Maduro's democratic legitimacy.

On Thursday, Venezuela’s Vice-Minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, announced that Bolivian businessmen met with President Nicolas Maduro’s administration to boost bilateral trade.

"We received Bolivian Ambassador Sebastian Michel and representatives of the Bolivian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce, from whom we received bold proposals to promote binational trade. All our support to build win-win deals!," Peña tweeted.

After the meeting, however, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry did not provide details on the proposals evaluated or on whether an agreement was reached in any specific area. The Bolivian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce is made up of businessmen, traders, and producers who provide personalized attention to their associates for timely and accurate decision-making.

For more than 15 years, Bolivia was one of the Latin American countries that maintained good relations with the Bolivarian people, their revolution, and their authorities.

In 2019, however, bilateral diplomatic relations were interrupted as a result of a decision taken by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez, which did not recognize the Maduro administration's democratic legitimacy.

Once the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader Luis Arce became president in 2020, however, Bolivia resumed good relations with the Venezuelan people and government. As a result of this change, Presidents Maduro and Arce held a bilateral meeting amid the Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA) held in July.

In this process of de-ideologization of Bolivian foreign policy, Arce is also rebuilding good relations with Peru, an Andean country whose President Luis Castillo also aspires to build a progressive route for his people.