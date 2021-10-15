Haiti To Return 250,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To COVAX Facility

"We wish that other countries with more advanced immunization campaigns can take advantage of these vaccines,” Haiti's Pandemic Management Commission stated.

On Wednesday, Haiti’s Multisectoral Pandemic Management Commission (MPMC) announced that it will return 250,000 Moderna vaccines that will expire on Nov. 6 to the COVAX facility since national health authorities have not been able to implement a massive COVID-19 immunization campaign.

"We wish that other countries with more advanced immunization campaigns can take advantage of these vaccines,” the MPMC Vice President Jean Pape stated. In return for this devolution, in late October, Haiti will receive 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines that expire in 2022.

As of Oct. 13, only 0,6 of the Haitian population had received a first dose of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and 0,2 percent of the citizenry had been fully immunized against coronavirus.

"Each time, the population finds more excuses to deny the existence of the virus and not get vaccinated," said Pape, recalling that a study conducted in this Caribbean country showed that 87 percent of the inhabitants say they know no COVID-19 case.

Pour répondre aux inondations survenues aux Îles Cayemites et réduire les risques de maladies hydriques, l'UNICEF distribue 300 kits, 300 baches, 600 moustiquaire à 300 familles.#LavageDesMains #handwashingday pic.twitter.com/Sk1wCyKdRb — UNICEF Haiti (@UNICEFHaiti) October 15, 2021

The tweet reads, "To respond to the floods and reduce the risk of waterborne diseases in the Cayemitas Islands, UNICEF is distributing 300 kits, 300 tarps, and 600 mosquito nets to 300 families."

For Pape, skepticism stems from the manipulation campaigns that antivaccine sectors develop on social networks and the scant promotion made by the State to the immunization campaign.

“The Haitian government has not set an example to its people. So far, no political leader has been vaccinated," Pape stressed and urged them to redouble efforts to prevent COVID-19 contagions.

As of Oct. 15, this Caribbean country had reported 22,827 coronavirus cases and 649 related deaths, two of which occurred on Wednesday.