Venezuela: CNE, FANB Coordinate Plans for November 21 Elections

"We see that democracy exists in Venezuela and the future of the country is not violence," said Minister Padrino López.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Pedro Calzadilla, held on Wednesday a meeting with the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, where they finalized details so that the elections of next November 21 take place in tranquility.

During the meeting, Calzadilla was also accompanied by members of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb), who ratified the democratic character of the Venezuelan State.

"We see that democracy exists in Venezuela and the country's future is not violence (...) the people and the Government have said no to violence and we welcome the rhythm of peace of the Republic," indicated Minister Padrino López.

Padrino López also praised the progress of the schedule of activities carried out by the CNE to offer guarantees and transparency in the November regional elections: "I believe that everything is going in the right direction," he added.

On his part, Calzadilla highlighted the level of participation of political organizations and individuals in the electoral party: "the campaign that is being carried out at this moment is with great enthusiasm," he added.

�� || GJ Padrino L: "Cumpliendo con las instrucciones del CJ @NicolasMaduro, nos encontramos desde el @cneesvzla en la víspera de estas próximas elecciones del #21NOV que no solamente revitalizan nuestro sistema democrático, sino también fortalecen nuestro Estado Federal". pic.twitter.com/5qbgXCY1W2 — Prensa FANB (@PrensaFANB) November 10, 2021

"GJ Padrino: "Complying with the instructions of the CJ @NicolasMaduro we met from the @cneesvzla

on the eve of these upcoming #21NOV elections that not only revitalize our democratic system, but also strengthen our Federal State."

"We inform the people that the electoral process is at 86 percent of the fulfillment of the activities, next November 21 will be well oriented, the election ship has a good wind," ratified the president of the Electoral Body.

Within the framework of the workdays being carried out by the CNE, this Wednesday, the board held a meeting with international observers and members of the Panel of Experts of the United Nations.

Venezuelans will renew on November 21 a total of 3,082 positions, of which 23 are governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators and 2,471 councilmembers.