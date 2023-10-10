WHO Calls for Humanitarian Corridor to Help Gaza

Israeli bombings on Gaza left four health workers dead, six injured, nine ambulances damaged and eight health centers affected.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to deliver essential supplies to the population of the Gaza Strip and to facilitate the evacuation of those in need of medical care.

The WTO Director Tedros Ghebreyesus was in Egypt when the conflict erupted between Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement. The WHO spokesperson in Geneva, Tarik Jasarevic, could not confirm whether the director was able to address this issue with national authorities.

The Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, is the only exit from Gaza that is not under Israeli control. At present, there is no clarity on whether it is open or not, as Egyptian and Israeli authorities have given conflicting reports on its status.

Jasarevic stated that when the conflict began, supplies were pre-positioned in seven major hospitals in Gaza, but these have now been depleted. As a result, preparations are underway for the rapid purchase of emergency materials totaling US$1 million.

Israeli military just used internationally prohibited white phosphorus bombs in the vicinity of Al Karama Towers in #Gaza pic.twitter.com/80WcGZqInE — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) October 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Palestinian hospitals, with assistance from WHO, have activated hospital emergency plans to manage the increased number of casualties, although the healthcare system is operating beyond its capacity.

WHO has been unable to verify attacks on healthcare facilities in Israel because this country is not part of its monitoring system.

However, Israel's National Emergency Organization has reported the death of a paramedic and an attack on Ashkelon Hospital, where hostilities began.