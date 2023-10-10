    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Calls OIC Meeting to Discuss Gaza Conflict

  • Destruction caused by Israeli bombings in Gaza, Oct. 10, 2023.

    Destruction caused by Israeli bombings in Gaza, Oct. 10, 2023. | Photo: X/ @HoyPalestina

Published 10 October 2023 (2 hours 14 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation denounces the Israeli aggression that resulted in the deaths of Palestinian martyrs.

Saudi Arabia has called for an urgent meeting of the 57 countries in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the conflict in Gaza.

RELATED:

Demonstrations in the US in Solidarity With Palestine

The sources did not specify the date of the meeting, which is expected to be determined through the OIC's contacts with member countries.

The summons comes one day before the emergency meeting that the Arab League foreign ministers are scheduled to hold on Wednesday in Cairo.

It also comes after Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salman, received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in which Abbas warned against "the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the deteriorating situation that threatens the lives of civilians, as well as security in the region."

Bin Salman confirmed that the kingdom is in contact with international and regional actors to seek a cessation of violence, prevent its spread, and emphasize the need to comply with international humanitarian law and avoid targeting civilians.

The OIC, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, is the largest political bloc of Islamic countries and includes non-Arab Muslim states such as Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The organization has condemned the "aggression against Gaza" and held Israel responsible for the escalation for "disregarding international resolutions" related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The OIC reiterated that it denounces the "Israeli aggression that resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinian martyrs and injuries," according to Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya.

Tags

Israel State terrorism Palestine Gaza Human rights Saudi Arabia Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC

People

Mohamed bin Salman

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.