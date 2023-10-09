Lavrov Decries US Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced on Monday the problematic U.S. approach to the recent escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinian militant movement Hamas.

During a joint press conference in Moscow with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Lavrov questioned the U.S. stance on the long-running conflict, as it does not focus on the "necessary efforts to eliminate the main cause undermining stability in the Middle East undertaken."

Washington merely urges "stop everything immediately, Israel must win, destroy the terrorists, and that's it." The Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that the Palestinians do not have a nation-state. Ending extremism without creating a viable Palestinian state cannot bring peace, he said.

Lavrov noted that the only viable path to stability is the two-state solution, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions. In this regard, he said that neither the United States nor Israel seems to be committed to it.

He further denounced Washington's attempt to "monopolize mediation efforts" while declaring its full support for Israel in hostilities with Hamas.

Lavrov referred to an emergency session of UN Security Council members held on Sunday, in which many Arab nations accused Israel of at least partial responsibility for the violence due to its treatment of Palestinians.

The foreign minister expressed Russia's support for the League's efforts to reduce tensions between the various actors in the Middle East. Stressing the need to put an end to the Israeli-Palestinian confrontations, Lavrov said that the organization is in a position to play a "definite role in the complex improvement of the regional situation," including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Russia Calls for Independent Palestinian State

The Russian diplomat noted that "the current escalation of Israeli-Palestinian tensions has once again demonstrated that the existing status quo in the conflict zone is no longer viable."

"Apart from putting an end to the fighting and resolving the problem of the numerous civilian casualties being recorded, it is also necessary to pay special attention to the reasons why it has been impossible to resolve the Palestinian issue for decades," the Russian diplomat stated.

He also said Moscow considers violence directed against civilians unacceptable, regardless of which side perpetrates it, and condemned the practice of taking hostages, as Hamas fighters did during their incursion from Gaza into southern Israel on Saturday.

Recent Surge in Violence

On the morning of October 7, dozens of Palestinian fighters attacked Israeli bases in the region, taking Israeli security forces by surprise. Hamas resistance leader Mohammed Deif announced the launch of what he called "Operation Al Aqsa Flood" in the face of repeated Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian resistance threatened Monday to execute a hostage for every unannounced Israeli attack on civilian targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the call-up of reservists and ordered to extend "the special security situation" to the whole country.

According to the latest figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health, 687 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of renewed tensions, while more than 3,700 have been injured. In Israel, some 700 people have been killed so far.