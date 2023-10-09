Armed Conflict Leaves 800 Dead in Israel and 560 in Gaza

After days of conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance militias, authorities on both sides have confirmed that 800 people died in Israel and 560 Palestinians died in Gaza.

While the Israeli Health Ministry confirmed 2,506 injuries, the Palestinian authorities indicated that 2,900 people have been injured as a result of the intense Israeli bombings against the civilian population in Gaza.

Hamas-led resistance forces have captured at least 150 Israelis, Al Mayadeen reported, indicating that indiscriminate Israeli shelling led to the deaths of 4 Israeli hostages.

"The occupation's shelling overnight and today in the Gaza Strip led to the death of four enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of those who held them captive," said Ay Ubaida, spokesman for the Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.



URGENTE: scenas horrorosas de un civil siendo rescatado de entre los escombros en el norte de Gaza ahora pic.twitter.com/8WnPc7O3Me — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) October 9, 2023

The text reads, "Urgent: Horrifying scenes of civilian being rescued from rubble in northern Gaza now."

In retaliation to the actions of the Palestinian resistance, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallanta ordered the complete blockade of the Gaza Strip. As a result of this decision, the Palestinians residing in that territory will be left without electricity, food, and fuel supplies.

Over the weekend, Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Deluge in response to the crimes and attacks that Israel has been committing against the Palestinians for decades.

“During the offensive, Hamas fired missiles at Israeli settlements. The projectiles also hit several points in Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion airport and other places. These actions coincided with land, air and sea raids on colonies close to the Gaza Strip envelope,” Al Mayadeen reported, adding that Israel declared a state of war on Saturday.