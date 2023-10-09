Israeli Bombings in Gaza Leave 123,000 Forced Displacements

Israel's Defense Minister ordered a complete blockade of Gaza to prevent its 2.3 million people from accessing food, fuel, and electricity.

On Monday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that Israeli airstrikes have forced the displacement of 123,538 Palestinians residing in Gaza.

According to the latest count, Israeli attacks have displaced 17,500 Palestinian families. Currently, over 73,000 people are sheltered in schools, many of which have been designated as emergency shelters.

So far, the Israeli bombings targeting civilian areas in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 560 Palestinians and over 2,800 people injured, according the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Two days ago, Palestinian resistance launched an offensive against Jewish settler communities around Gaza in response to the assault on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

War crimes against more than two million people are being committed against the people of Gaza with endless encouragement and support from the so-called civilized world, which encourages apartheid and ethnic cleansing. #PalestineUnderAttack

#IsraelPalestineWar https://t.co/rbI1B6mvhh — Ali Sy (@Sy_N_18) October 9, 2023

Tons of explosives have been dropped on Gaza, primarily in the northern and eastern border areas of the Strip, as part of Tel Aviv's scorched-earth policy. Dozens of Palestinians lost their lives in a missile attack on a market and a mosque in the Shati and Jabalya refugee camps.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza will reshape the Middle East. According to the Israeli government, Hamas's military actions have resulted in at least 800 deaths and over 2,500 injuries.