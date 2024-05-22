Violence in Acapulco Leaves 12 Dead

The victims were found in several places in a wave of violence that began Monday night.

At least 12 people were killed in the latest wave of violence in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, which apparently began Monday night.

According to the city's Public Security Secretariat, the bodies of four men and two women with multiple gunshot wounds were found late Monday in front of the Genovesa condominium, near the resort's Aguas Blancas roundabout.

Several of the victims were semi-naked and showed signs of torture. The bodies were taken to the Forensic Medical Service for identification. Members of the National Guard, Guerrero State Police and local police were at the scene to investigate the multiple homicide.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Acapulco, four people were killed and one was injured in two armed attacks that occurred almost simultaneously in the Ricardo Flores Magon district on Monday afternoon.

10 cadáveres entre mujeres y hombres, hallaron en una calle de Acapulco.

Estaban esparcidos unos al otro,víctimas de la violencia del crimen organizado.

Los cadáveres de dos mujeres y cuatro hombres fueron abandonados el lunes por la noche y el restante en las cercanías pic.twitter.com/4UH9r3oDYD — Luis Crimenes (@LuisCrimenes) May 22, 2024

The text reads, "Mexico. Ten bodies of men and women were found on a street in Acapulco. The victims of organized crime violence were scattered next to each other. The bodies of two women and four men were abandoned on Monday night and the rest nearby."

Prior to these acts of violence, a man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Icacos district, near the resort's popular Golden Zone.

Monday ended with another violent death around midnight in the resort's old quarter, known as Acapulco Tradicional.

The famed resort has for the past 15 years suffered from a wave of violence linked to organized crime, and is recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Otis, a category 5 storm that hit the city in October last year.